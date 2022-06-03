Jury sides with Topeka officer in lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka police officer did not use excessive force while arresting a man during a traffic stop four years ago, a federal grand jury ruled Thursday.

Timothy Harris, who is Black, had alleged in the lawsuit that Officer Christopher, who is white, violated his civil rights on Jan. 23, 2018, by throwing him to the ground, punching him, and using pepper spray while his hands were handcuffed behind his back.

Harris suffered a broken jaw and scrapes during the arrest. He was later convicted of parallel parking too far away from the curb and interference with a law enforcement officer.