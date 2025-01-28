Juveniles found dead

MOUND CITY — The bodies of two juveniles were found trapped beneath the ice in Lake Chaparral in rural Linn County after they were reported missing Monday evening.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that authorities had been contacted about 8 p.m. Monday after the juveniles hadn’t been seen in the area for several hours.

Upon arrival, deputies and the Linn County Fire Department began searching the area, and found evidence leading them to believe the two juveniles had been around the lake.

The Sheriff’s office utilized a drone to search above the water, which located their bodies in the ice.

The Overland Park Dive Team was called in for assistance to retrieve the juveniles from the lake, which is about 5 miles north of Mound City or 10 miles west of Pleasanton.

The victims’ identities have not been released.