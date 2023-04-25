K-58 project in the works 

The Kansas Department of Transportation said crews will begin resurfacing K-58 in Greenwood and Coffey counties the week of May 8.

The 32-mile surface recycle project, followed by a chip seal, runs east from K-99 to the north junction of U.S. 75 and then continues east from the south U.S. 75 junction to end at LeRoy, the Eureka Herald reported.

The project also includes a surface recycle and chip seal on K-249 at Madison, the newspaper reported. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct one-lane traffic through the work zone.