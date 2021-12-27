K-State project tackles resistant weeds

TOPEKA — Researchers at Kansas State University are participating in a study to determine whether technology developed in Australia could be an effective deterrent in Midwest crop fields to growth of pigweeds, feral ryegrass and other unwanted plants resistant to herbicides.

Vipan Kumar, a Kansas State weed scientist at the agricultural research center in Hays, said collaboration with Iowa State University and University of Arkansas would shed light on potential of deploying rolling cage mills on the back of combines during harvest. The mills pulverize invasive weed seeds in the field so they won’t be viable the next year.

“We conducted a preliminary test this fall in a grower’s field, and the seed crusher did a decent job of crushing Palmer amaranth seeds in a milo field,” he said. “I’m hoping that this will be a good fit for wheat and soybean folks, as well, and that they can make good use of it in terms of integrated weed management.”