Kansan’s virtual town hall draws big crowd

LAWRENCE — Laura Mead has called Kansas U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s office every day since confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s appointees began — initially requesting a statement on his votes for confirmation, then urging him to host a town hall to address Kansans’ concerns about Washington.

Mead, an artist in Dover, is primarily concerned with Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and leader of the new Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE. She worries that Moran is failing his obligation of providing checks and balances by allowing Trump and Musk to dismantle agencies that Americans have relied on for decades.

Starting Feb. 11, she began urging Moran to hold a town hall. She took to Facebook, prompting other Kansans to join her in calling Moran’s offices. She said his office never responded.

“If he refuses to respond to us, what do we do?” Mead said.

Her answer: Host a virtual town hall with a symbolic empty seat for Moran on Feb. 22.

About 1,200 people tuned in during the live, 2.5-hour event, which featured 32 speakers — farmers, veterans, health care workers, cancer patients, special-needs parents — who voiced concerns over Trump and Musk.

Dot Nary, a disability activist and wheelchair user, pointed to Musk calling people who rely on federal programs — like Medicaid — a “parasite class.” Musk has said he believes Medicare payment systems are where “the big money fraud is happening,” leaving Nary concerned for the future of Medicare and the Department for Health and Human Services.

Laura Mead moderates a virtual town hall for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who did not attend the event, on Feb. 22. Photo by Kansas Reflector screen capture from Prairie Hollow Youtube channel

“Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security permit people to have the basics to live with dignity, and to have the standard of living that Americans expect and deserve,” Nary said.

“Senator Moran, as my elected representative, I am relying on you,” she added. “Will you vote against efforts to cut funding for these Health and Human Services programs — both from the Department of Government Efficiency and in upcoming budget negotiations? Your constituents expect you to advocate for programs that allow us to live full lives in our communities.”

Musk facilitated the layoffs of about 1,000 Department of Veterans Affairs employees earlier this month. George Downing, a Korean War Navy veteran, said he is “ashamed” that Congress would allow this to happen — especially Moran, who ran a campaign focused on farmers and veterans.

He wasn’t the only veteran to voice concerns.

“My grandchildren will be given the awful debt accumulated by this administration, and by Republicans who now want to cut government without any thought to what will save money,” said Olen Pryor, a Vietnam War veteran.

Nick Levendofsky, executive director of the Kansas Farmers Union, said it is normal for a new administration to review spending. He said the harm arises when they cut off aid Americans were relying on.

Levendofsky said the federal spending freeze has thrown off farmers’ existing plans. He said a farmer in northeast Kansas, who took out a $55,000 loan under the Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems, expected reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but because of the spending freeze will not be repaid.

“When farmers and rural businesses face instability, mainstream businesses from equipment dealers to grocery stores also feel the impact, Levendofsky said. “When the food system is disrupted, everyone pays the price. Delays in farm programs could lead to reduced production, supply chain disruptions and ultimately higher food costs for consumers.”