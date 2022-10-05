 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
Kansas adoptions average 1,000 over past four years

The administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said statewide figures climbed due to investment in training and support to foster care staff and prospective adoptive families.

October 5, 2022 - 4:47 PM

TOPEKA — The number of Kansas children completing adoption averaged 1,000 during the past four years, an increase from about 730 in the prior eight years.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families released information indicating the Kelly administration improved adoption rates compared to Republican administrations of Govs. Jeff Colyer and Sam Brownback, who served from 2011 to 2019.

