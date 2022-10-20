 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Kansas among worst in country on mental illness

Medicaid is largest payer of mental health services in the country. States (including Kansas) that have not expanded, tend to have much lower access. 

October 20, 2022 - 3:49 PM

Sedgwick County workers take calls in the newly launched 988 mental health hotline center. Photo by KMUW/Kylie Cameron

WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas performs worse on key measures of mental health than anywhere else in the U.S.

A new report by Mental Health America tracking mental illness and the ease of accessing care found high rates of addiction among young people and mental illness and suicidal thoughts among adults put Kansas in last place.

“What that indicates, to me, is a call to action,” said Mary Jones, president and CEO of the Mental Health Association of South-Central Kansas. “It tells us that Kansas isn’t adequately covering the mental health needs of its citizens.”

