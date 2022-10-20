Kansas among worst in country on mental illness

WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas performs worse on key measures of mental health than anywhere else in the U.S.

A new report by Mental Health America tracking mental illness and the ease of accessing care found high rates of addiction among young people and mental illness and suicidal thoughts among adults put Kansas in last place.

“What that indicates, to me, is a call to action,” said Mary Jones, president and CEO of the Mental Health Association of South-Central Kansas. “It tells us that Kansas isn’t adequately covering the mental health needs of its citizens.”