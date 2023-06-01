Kansas Appleseed highlights food insecurities

TOPEKA — When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, Paige Olson was struggling to provide for her Iola family of five, unsure when their next meal would come.

Olson talked about her struggles as part of a Kansas Appleseed summit Wednesday at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. Olson, southeast Kansas advocate for Kansas Appleseed, and her colleagues met with the public to address the needs of Kansans and available resources.

“During the pandemic, I was working at a coffee shop and making minimum wage, and my husband had lost his job, he was unemployed, and we have three kids,” Olson said during an interview at the summit. “So we were trying to figure out: How are we going to feed our family?”