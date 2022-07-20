 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas audit points to complexity of enforcing state income tax law on cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies can be defined as a digital representation of value used to buy property, goods or services.

By

State News

July 20, 2022 - 4:41 PM

Michael Hale, an attorney with the Kansas Department of Revenue, said the IRS was taking the lead in determining how best to impose income taxes on cryptocurrencies and Kansas would be advised to follow the federal government’s lead when engaging with the secretive and complex market. (Kansas Reflector) Photo by (Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature’s auditing agency reported Wednesday the state was losing income tax revenue owed by users of cryptocurrency, but the federal and state government regulators have struggled to come to grips with the complexity and instability of an industry designed to operate in secrecy.

The audit, which focused only on the Kansas taxation issue, exposed challenges faced by government entities attempting to get a handle on digital or virtual currencies and to modify a taxation framework that compelled fewer people to underreport income from transactions.

“Kansas’ tax policies generally aligned with federal policies on cryptocurrency, but we found some of those policies have been difficult to enforce,” said audit manager Matt Etzel.

Related
July 5, 2022
June 28, 2022
June 8, 2022
June 3, 2022
Most Popular