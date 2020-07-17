Menu Search Log in

Kansas cases spike

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases Friday means more confirmed patients have been confirmed over the past week than any seven-day stretch since the pandemic started. More than 1,000 positive cases have been confirmed over the past two days.

By

State News

July 17, 2020 - 3:30 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported Friday that it saw more than 1,000 new novel coronavirus cases over the previous two days, again giving the state its worst seven-day spike since the pandemic began.

The state has seen a resurgence in reported cases since mid-June that has grown increasingly intense this month. It’s prompted Gov. Laura Kelly to announce plans for delaying the reopening of public K-12 schools until after Labor Day, though the State Board of Education must sign off on such a measure.

The state Department of Health and Environment said Kansas has had a total of 21,965 reported novel coronavirus cases, up 1,032 or 4.9% from Wednesday. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and people can be infected without feeling sick.

