Kansas cases spike

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported Friday that it saw more than 1,000 new novel coronavirus cases over the previous two days, again giving the state its worst seven-day spike since the pandemic began.
The state has seen a resurgence in reported cases since mid-June that has grown increasingly intense this month. It’s prompted Gov. Laura Kelly to announce plans for delaying the reopening of public K-12 schools until after Labor Day, though the State Board of Education must sign off on such a measure.
The state Department of Health and Environment said Kansas has had a total of 21,965 reported novel coronavirus cases, up 1,032 or 4.9% from Wednesday. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and people can be infected without feeling sick.
