Kansas certifies election results

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials have certified election results showing President Donald Trump won the heavily Republican state to claim the state’s six electoral votes in a year that saw historic turnout despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kansas State Board of Canvassers said on Monday that 56.21% of Kansas votes, or 771,406, were cast for Trump. Democrat Joe Biden received 41.56%, or 570,323 votes.

Kansans cast a record 1.37 million votes — a turnout rate of nearly 71%. That compares to the 2016 general election when slightly more than 67% voted.