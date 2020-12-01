Menu Search Log in

Kansas certifies election results

Kansas certifies election results that give President Donald Trump six electoral votes.

By

State News

December 1, 2020 - 9:38 AM

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Nov.2, 2020 in Avoca, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials have certified election results showing President Donald Trump won the heavily Republican state to claim the state’s six electoral votes in a year that saw historic turnout despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kansas State Board of Canvassers said on Monday that 56.21% of Kansas votes, or 771,406, were cast for Trump. Democrat Joe Biden received 41.56%, or 570,323 votes. 

Kansans cast a record 1.37 million votes — a turnout rate of nearly 71%. That compares to the 2016 general election when slightly more than 67% voted. 

