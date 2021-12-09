Kansas City area school districts report record COVID cases among children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City area school districts are reporting record COVID-19 cases, sparking fears as more schools make masks optional and cases spike among children.

Some districts — such as Shawnee Mission on the Kansas side and Lee’s Summit in Missouri — are seeing their highest case numbers since the school year began in August. And some, such as the Blue Valley district in Johnson County and North Kansas City across the state line, report record numbers of cases since the pandemic began, according to each district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

While COVID numbers fell throughout the Kansas City metro earlier this fall, some districts agreed to ease mask mandates, with many doing so after Thanksgiving break. But now cases are skyrocketing once again, as the highly contagious delta and omicron variants spread, and as vaccination rates continue to lag among children and teenagers.