Kansas Dems want Kansas voters to decide marijuana, Medicaid issues

If a trio of Kansas Democrats have their say, the state's voters will decide whether the State Constitution should be amended to allow for legalized marijuana and Medicaid expansion.

January 7, 2022 - 4:03 PM

House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer and Assistant Minority leader Jason Probst announced Thursday three constitutional amendments to bring Medicaid expansion and recreational and medical marijuana to voters statewide. Photo by Noah Taborda / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — A trio of newly proposed Kansas constitutional amendments would see the issues of Medicaid and marijuana put up to a public vote.

House Democrats announced Thursday three amendments to the state constitution to expand Medicaid, legalize medical marijuana and legalize recreational marijuana. They do not lay out the details but instruct the Legislature to create these policies by July 1, 2023.

Before going to a public vote, the measures will need support from two-thirds of the Kansas Legislature. House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer was hopeful that despite past impasses on these issues, allowing a vote could spark more conversation with Republicans.

