 | Mon, Jan 24, 2022
Kansas extends help for hospitals, nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19

A bill that allows hospitals and nursing homes to deal with staffing shortages was signed by Gov. Laura Kelly Friday. The situation has worsened to the point some hospitals have been forced to cancel surgeries.

January 24, 2022 - 9:25 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Friday extending executive orders that help address crippling shortages of medical personnel and nursing home workers.

One order allows hospital staff to perform a broader range of duties. The other makes licensing of nursing home workers more flexible so homes can hire people whose licenses have lapsed and fill less-skilled jobs with workers who have relatively little or no previous training. 

Kelly announced the orders earlier this month as COVID-19 cases soared, but they could only remain in place for 15 days unless lawmakers took action. The bill Kelly signed extends the orders through next January. 

