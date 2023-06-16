 | Fri, Jun 16, 2023
Kansas families struggle to find child care

Kansas is losing child care providers faster than it is gaining new ones, said Sarah Elsen, executive director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

By

State News

June 16, 2023 - 3:49 PM

Sarah Elsen, executive director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas, schedules an appointment Tuesday in her office in Topeka. Photo by (Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Child care challenges have forced Kansas parents to give up or change jobs, while child care workers are paid worse than 98% of professions, according to a new report.

Kansas Action for Children released information about Kansas child care and other youth-focused topics on Wednesday, taken from the 2023 Kids Count Data Book created by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The data book examines children’s health care, economic well-being and education by state.

