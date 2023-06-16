Kansas families struggle to find child care

TOPEKA — Child care challenges have forced Kansas parents to give up or change jobs, while child care workers are paid worse than 98% of professions, according to a new report.

Kansas Action for Children released information about Kansas child care and other youth-focused topics on Wednesday, taken from the 2023 Kids Count Data Book created by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The data book examines children’s health care, economic well-being and education by state.

Kansas is losing child care providers faster than it is gaining new ones, said Sarah Elsen, executive director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.