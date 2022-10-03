Kansas Farm Bureau donates $5 million to K-State

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau has pledged the largest donation in the organization’s history: $5 million over five years to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture’s innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. The two new innovation centers will focus on the development and diversification of Kansas and the world’s food and agricultural economy.

This investment will fund new facilities, renovations of current buildings and improvements in the technology and equipment necessary for interdisciplinary, cutting-edge research and continue to enhance the college’s student experience.