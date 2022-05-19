Kansas gets $69M to help small businesses

TOPEKA — Kansas is in line to receive as much as $69 million in additional federal support for small business development and entrepreneurship through a U.S. Treasury Department program used to support companies through the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan expanded the State Small Business Credit Initiative, or SSBCI, established in 2010 to assist businesses following the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009. The goal is to improve access to capital in rural and other traditionally underserved communities.

States participating in SSBCI operate under the expectation each would generate business lending at least 10 times the amount of federal aid.