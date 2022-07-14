Kansas gets $83.5M for internet service

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has received $83.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for projects that are expected to connect more than 21,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service, federal officials announced Thursday.

The money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects for states, territories and Native American tribal governments, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The projects are supposed to allow them to monitor health, work and education.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents a Kansas district covering much of the Kansas City area, said 173,000 Kansas residents lack home broadband service and 307,000 don’t have access to reliable internet service.