Kansas GOP candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats

TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance.

In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes in the August primary over the rejection of an abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution.

Election fraud has been a hot-button Republican talking point since 2020, when former President Donald Trump promoted false claims of voting fraud before and after President Joe Biden won the election.