Kansas GOP in the House, Senate preach unity at start of 2023 legislative session

January 10, 2023 - 4:23 PM

Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Wichita, said he hoped to find common ground with Gov. Kelly on tax issues. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — It’s all about unity and bipartisanship, according to Kansas leadership at the start of the legislative session. Gov. Laura Kelly said she would seek to work with opposing parties to find common ground during her Monday swearing-in ceremony. 

Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Wichita, said the governor’s call for political civility and bringing down partisan temperatures in the Capitol were welcome. 

He said the GOP-led Senate would prefer Republicans meet the newly reelected governor in the middle of the political spectrum, especially on issues such as tax policy.

