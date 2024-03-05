 | Tue, Mar 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kansas GOP’s election reform efforts hit snag

Kansas Senate Republicans, spurred by conspiracy theories, rewrote a bill that would ban remote ballot drop boxes and bar election officials from using machines to count ballots starting next year. The House is not expected to approve the proposal and the bill likely would be vetoed even if it were to pass.

By

State News

March 5, 2024 - 1:26 PM

A ballot drop box used in local elections sits in storage in Lawrence in 2022. Some Republican legislators in Kansas want to ban remote drop boxes in a vote Tuesday and their push is endangering another GOP proposal to shorten the time voters have to return mail ballots. Photo by AP Photo/John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A repeating of baseless election conspiracy theories in the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature appears to have scuttled GOP lawmakers’ efforts this year to shorten the time that voters have to return mail ballots.

The state Senate was set to take a final vote Tuesday on a bill that would eliminate the three extra days after polls close for voters to get mail ballots back to their local election offices. Many Republicans argue that the so-called grace period undermines confidence in the state’s election results, though there’s no evidence of significant problems from the policy.

During a debate Monday, GOP senators rewrote the bill so that it also would ban remote ballot drop boxes — and, starting next year, bar election officials from using machines to count ballots. Ballot drop boxes and tabulating machines have been targets across the U.S. as conspiracy theories have circulated widely within the GOP and former President Donald Trump has promoted the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Related
March 4, 2022
June 2, 2021
April 15, 2021
April 2, 2021
Most Popular