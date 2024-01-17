 | Wed, Jan 17, 2024
Kansas GOP’s platform condemns same-sex marriage, abortion, gun control

The Kansas Republican Party outlined its proposed 2024 platform, citing God's guidance in its opposition of same-sex marriage and abortion.

State News

January 17, 2024 - 2:02 PM

The Kansas State Republican Party outlines several positions, such as an anti-abortion stance, in an early version of its 2024 platform. Photo by Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Citing God’s guidance, the Kansas Republican Party has declared itself against same-sex marriage in an early unreleased version of its proposed 2024 platform.

“God created man and woman,” the proposed platform reads. “Therefore, as defined by the Kansas Constitution, the benefits and privileges of marriage exist only between one man and one woman. … Most of our societal ills are the result of godlessness and the resultant broken family structure. Government cannot replace God or the traditional family.” 

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for same-sex unions in its 2015 Obergefell v Hodges decision. 

