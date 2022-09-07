 | Wed, Sep 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas governor creates new office for job training

The office, created by executive order, will work on modernizing the apprenticeship program, as well as evaluating the scope and impact of current registered apprenticeships.

By

State News

September 7, 2022 - 2:53 PM

Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship Tuesday, emphasizing statewide economic growth under her administration and new employment opportunities. 

Standing in a Washburn Tech auto garage, the Democratic governor said the new office would expand training opportunities for Kansans, especially for nontraditional workforce members, including women, formerly incarcerated people, people of color and those with high school educations. 

“This is really very, very important, and so by doing this, just like we did with the Office of Broadband Development, we elevate the issue and really serve Kansans and Kansas businesses,” Kelly said. 

Related
October 11, 2021
October 22, 2020
November 21, 2018
July 25, 2018
Most Popular