Kansas governor creates new office for job training

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship Tuesday, emphasizing statewide economic growth under her administration and new employment opportunities.

Standing in a Washburn Tech auto garage, the Democratic governor said the new office would expand training opportunities for Kansans, especially for nontraditional workforce members, including women, formerly incarcerated people, people of color and those with high school educations.

“This is really very, very important, and so by doing this, just like we did with the Office of Broadband Development, we elevate the issue and really serve Kansans and Kansas businesses,” Kelly said.