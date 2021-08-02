Kansas governor recommends masks for all in K-12 schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday recommended that nearly everyone inside K-12 schools or riding school buses in Kansas be required to wear a mask, and Kansas State University will require masks in its buildings, whether people are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

Kelly’s office issued updated guidance for elementary, middle and high schools in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks tied to the more contagious delta variant. She also is citing revised recommendations on masks from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We know our children belong in the classroom, but it’s critical that we provide Kansas school districts with support and tools they need to keep our kids safe,” Kelly said in a statement.