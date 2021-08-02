 | Mon, Aug 02, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas governor recommends masks for all in K-12 schools

In response to the delta variant, which has caused a surge in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Laura Kelly is urging public schools to require teachers, staff and students to wear face masks when schools resume in a few weeks.

By

State News

August 1, 2021 - 7:11 PM

Jefferson Elementary School students Troy Johnston Jr., left, and Trevington Johnston walk off the school bus, wearing their required face masks, on the first day of school for PreK-5th grade and 9th grade students in USD 257 in 2020. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday recommended that nearly everyone inside K-12 schools or riding school buses in Kansas be required to wear a mask, and Kansas State University will require masks in its buildings, whether people are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

Kelly’s office issued updated guidance for elementary, middle and high schools in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks tied to the more contagious delta variant. She also is citing revised recommendations on masks from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We know our children belong in the classroom, but it’s critical that we provide Kansas school districts with support and tools they need to keep our kids safe,” Kelly said in a statement.

Related
July 29, 2021
July 28, 2021
July 23, 2021
July 6, 2020
Most Popular