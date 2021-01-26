Kansas governor signs bill extending disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Monday that extends the state’s disaster emergency declaration, allowing Kansas to continue to tap into resources for its pandemic response efforts.

The legislation, which extends the declaration to March 31, aims to provide a measure of stability and certainty for the state’s ongoing emergency response efforts.

“Extending the current disaster declaration is essential for our state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, allowing us to keep Kansans safe and healthy, keep our economy open, and get our kids back in school as quickly as possible,” Kelly said.