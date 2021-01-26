Menu Search Log in

Kansas governor signs bill extending disaster declaration

Gov. Kelly extends the state's disaster emergency declaration until March 31.

By

State News

January 26, 2021 - 9:59 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly gets a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Monday that extends the state’s disaster emergency declaration, allowing Kansas to continue to tap into resources for its pandemic response efforts.

The legislation, which extends the declaration to March 31, aims to provide a measure of stability and certainty for the state’s ongoing emergency response efforts.

“Extending the current disaster declaration is essential for our state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, allowing us to keep Kansans safe and healthy, keep our economy open, and get our kids back in school as quickly as possible,” Kelly said. 

