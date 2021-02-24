Kansas hospitality industry gets break in COVID-19 recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Hospitality businesses who got loans through an emergency relief fund in Kansas at the beginning of the pandemic will no longer have to repay the money, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday.

Funding provided through the Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency Fund has been converted from bridge loans to grants, the governor said. The program was originally envisioned as a working capital loan program. Businesses that have made repayments will be reimbursed.

The fund was established last year to provide immediate help to Kansas hospitality businesses faced with revenue losses due to COVID-19. In total, $5 million went to 344 businesses statewide, according the governor’s office.