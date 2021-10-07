Kansas hospitals see off-season surge of RSV cases

TOPEKA — In late August, Kansas City resident Victoria Biggs’ 4-month-old daughter, Kinsley, came down with what she thought were allergies.

When the runny nose and congestion hung around longer than expected, Biggs took her to the doctor. Kinsley was almost immediately diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Kinsley’s case was mild, Biggs said, and she was able to treat it with at-home remedies. Kinsley was on the mend after a couple of weeks. A new mom, Biggs said she knew about RSV, but didn’t know it was surging in Kansas.