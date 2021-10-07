 | Thu, Oct 07, 2021
Kansas hospitals see off-season surge of RSV cases

The highly contagious RSV is usually a winter virus with few cases over the summer. However, hospitals say they've battled an unexpected influx of RSV cases in recent months.

October 7, 2021 - 9:41 AM

Stephanie Kuhlmann of Wesley Children’s Hospital in Wichita, said the unexpected influx of RSV cases has taxed the hospital system. Photo by (Wesley Children’s Hospital)

TOPEKA — In late August, Kansas City resident Victoria Biggs’ 4-month-old daughter, Kinsley, came down with what she thought were allergies.

When the runny nose and congestion hung around longer than expected, Biggs took her to the doctor. Kinsley was almost immediately diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. 

Kinsley’s case was mild, Biggs said, and she was able to treat it with at-home remedies. Kinsley was on the mend after a couple of weeks. A new mom, Biggs said she knew about RSV, but didn’t know it was surging in Kansas.

