Kansas House bundles bill for education vouchers, funding

Controversial bills that would divert state tax dollars to private schools are being bundled with funding for special education and teacher pay incentives.

March 8, 2023 - 1:25 PM

Kansas House Democrats — Jarrod Ousley of Merriam, Brad Boyd of Olathe, Mari-Lynn Poskin of Leawood and Valdenia Winn of Kansas City — were critical of a voucher-like bill directing millions of state tax dollars to private schools passed Monday by the House K-12 Education Budget Committee. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Republican majority on the Kansas House K-12 budget committee bundled into one bill controversial diversion of state tax dollars to private schools with an expansion in state aid for special education in public schools and a mandate half of public school budget increases tied to an inflation index be devoted to raising teacher salaries.

GOP legislators who have fought for years in the Capitol for voucher-like reform sought to entice Republican and Democratic skeptics by including a one-year $72 million surge in spending on special education. Rep. Jason Goetz, R-Dodge City, said the cash was a just reward for educators providing “amazing service” to children, including one of his own. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had recommended five consecutive annual increases of $72 million to bring state special education expenditures into compliance with federal law.

Another sweetener via Abilene GOP Rep. Scott Hill: Provide an extra two years of supplemental budget support for rural 1A public school districts that would more deeply feel loss of students to private schools.

