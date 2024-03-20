Kansas House passes budget

TOPEKA — The Kansas House advanced a $25 billion budget Tuesday that sprinkled millions on World Cup soccer and earmarked funding for 5% pay raises to state workers, expansion of services to people with physical and intellectual disabilities and a 30% increase in Medicaid rates paid to hospitals.

The Republican-led House defeated a conservative Democrat’s amendment to jettison the House Appropriations Committee’s budget bill and replace it with recommendations offered in January by Gov. Laura Kelly, which included expansion of Medicaid eligibility and addition of $75 million for K-12 special education. Wichita Rep. Henry Helgerson’s failed amendment spent about $380 million less than the GOP bill and diverged from the governor’s option by proposing creation of a $1.2 billion state fund dedicated exclusively to reducing residential property taxes.

“This is an opportunity to vote for lower expenses, Medicaid expansion and to tell your people back home that you are going to make a serious effort at reducing property taxes,” Helgerson said before his amendment was overwhelmingly defeated.