 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Kansas House passes transgender student athlete ban, parental rights legislation

“Biological men should not be competing against women,” Wasinger said during the Wednesday House hearing. 

By

State News

February 23, 2023 - 4:32 PM

A new form of parental rights legislation is expected to pass out of the Kansas House, following months of debate on public education statewide. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA —  The Kansas House passed parental rights legislation and a controversial transgender student athlete sports bill following months of debate and pushback from public education officials and advocates.

The transgender student athlete bill has been debated for the past three years, although education officials have said the bill’s scope is extremely small. Only two students in the state would be affected by the legislation, which passed the House 82-40 Thursday. 

The bill would limit participation in girls sports to students who were born with female reproductive systems. The Legislature adopted similar legislation in the past two sessions but couldn’t override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto.

