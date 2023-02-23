Kansas House passes transgender student athlete ban, parental rights legislation

TOPEKA — The Kansas House passed parental rights legislation and a controversial transgender student athlete sports bill following months of debate and pushback from public education officials and advocates.

The transgender student athlete bill has been debated for the past three years, although education officials have said the bill’s scope is extremely small. Only two students in the state would be affected by the legislation, which passed the House 82-40 Thursday.

The bill would limit participation in girls sports to students who were born with female reproductive systems. The Legislature adopted similar legislation in the past two sessions but couldn’t override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto.