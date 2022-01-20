Kansas in running for $1 billion investment

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas is among two finalists for a massive advanced manufacturing facility capable of creating 4,000 permanent jobs and injecting more than $2.5 billion annually into the economy.

The Kansas Department of Commerce offered that tantalizing information during a Senate committee hearing about creation of an extraordinary property, sales and income tax incentive program open to companies making a minimum $1 billion investment in the state over a five-year period. There was no disclosure of the prospective company or the county that could host the manufacturing facility due to confidentiality agreements.

Another provision in the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion Act would deliver tax incentives to existing or new Kansas-based suppliers if conducting a least $10 million in annual sales with this type of manufacturing giant.