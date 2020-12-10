Menu Search Log in

Kansas joins effort to overturn vote

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he was joining an effort to ask the Supreme Court to review voting procedures in states Joe Biden won on the way to winning the 2020 presidential election.

By

State News

December 10, 2020 - 9:15 AM

TOPEKA — Kansas joined 16 states Wednesday in calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a lawsuit brought by Texas that calls for a review of voting procedures in the 2020 general election in four swing states.

The suit, filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, demands that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin’s 62 total Electoral College votes not be counted when electors meet to vote Monday. The action would, in effect, invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s projected Electoral College victory.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt called on the nation’s highest court to review whether these states departed from statutory requirements and violated the U.S. Constitution.

