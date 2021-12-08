Kansas judge throws out 2011 abortion law

A 2011 anti-abortion law in Kansas was tossed by a judge who said it infringed on a woman’s access to care.

TOPEKA — Abortion regulations in a law passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2011 have been thrown out by a Shawnee County judge who said they infringed on women’s access to care.

The judge said the law required abortion providers to have inspections that other medical providers aren’t subject to, had unnecessary staffing requirements and made patient health records more accessible to state departments.

Some requirements added minimum recovery times for patients after procedures even though the current standards of care leave that up to the discretion of staff.