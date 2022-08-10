Kansas law enforcement training about missing or murdered indigenous people now available

LAWRENCE — A new training module for Kansas law enforcement agencies focusing on investigations of missing and murdered Indigenous people is now available.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office partnered with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center to develop the training, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office. These three entities incorporated input from the four federally recognized American Indian tribes in Kansas and American Indian legislators who sponsored legislation to create the training module.

“In 2019, lawmakers in 14 states introduced 30 measures about the underreporting and data collecting problems that demonstrate the difficulty in solving the murder cases of (missing and murdered indigenous women),” said Wichita Democratic Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, who sponsored House Bill 2008.