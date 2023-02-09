 | Thu, Feb 09, 2023
Kansas lawmakers advance voucher plan

A Kansas House panel passed a proposal that would redirect public money to private schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children.

February 9, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Rep. Kristey Williams says an education savings account program will provide more opportunities to Kansas students during a Feb. 8, 2023, committee meeting. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children.

Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. The program allows parents to set aside a portion of public school funding — about $5,000 per student — to be used at unregulated private or home schools, which don’t have to be accredited.

Williams, an Augusta Republican, said the bill will expand opportunities for students, and that a “rising tide lifts all boats.”

