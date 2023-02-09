Kansas lawmakers advance voucher plan

TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children.

Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. The program allows parents to set aside a portion of public school funding — about $5,000 per student — to be used at unregulated private or home schools, which don’t have to be accredited.

Williams, an Augusta Republican, said the bill will expand opportunities for students, and that a “rising tide lifts all boats.”