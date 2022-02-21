Kansas lawmakers may make it harder for police to seize cash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering two proposals that would make it harder for police to seize and keep cash and property from people suspected in crimes.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that one bill would require law enforcement to get a criminal conviction before seizing assets. A second bill would create a new process for criminal forfeiture of property worth less than $100,000 and prevent law enforcement from seizing less than $200 cash or vehicles worth less than $2,000.

Currently, law enforcement can go to civil court to get approval to take property officers believe is linked to a crime. Supporters of the process say it serves as a deterrent to crime and provides important funding for law enforcement.