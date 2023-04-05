 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas lawmakers plan to use COVID-19 funds to expand voucher program to public school students

“This is going to allow families that are lower income to make sure their kids have access to opportunities,” Baumgardner said. 

By

State News

April 5, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, says the revised legislation would bolster public education in the state. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — A new form of the long-debated Kansas voucher program for private schools would fund the program with federal COVID-19 dollars and provide $1,000 for public school students.

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, said the revised legislation was meant to shore up public education and help families fund educational needs for their children.

“This is going to allow families that are lower income to make sure their kids have access to opportunities,” Baumgardner said. 

Related
December 2, 2021
April 8, 2021
February 12, 2021
March 18, 2020
Most Popular