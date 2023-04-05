Kansas lawmakers plan to use COVID-19 funds to expand voucher program to public school students

TOPEKA — A new form of the long-debated Kansas voucher program for private schools would fund the program with federal COVID-19 dollars and provide $1,000 for public school students.

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, said the revised legislation was meant to shore up public education and help families fund educational needs for their children.

“This is going to allow families that are lower income to make sure their kids have access to opportunities,” Baumgardner said.