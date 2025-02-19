Kansas lawmakers reject Medicaid expansion bills

TOPEKA — Kansas Senate Democrats attempted Tuesday to insert Medicaid expansion into a bill increasing legislative oversight over public assistance programs.

The outcome was the same in the Kansas House when a Democrat sought to drop a Medicaid reform package into a state government budget bill.

Sen. Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican, brought forth Senate Bill 161, which would require legislative approval for any changes to public assistance programs in Kansas if they seek to expand eligibility, increase costs to the state, request federal waivers or modify intellectual or developmental disability services.

A Democrat from Kansas City, Kansas, Sen. Pat Pettey, took the opportunity during floor debate on the bill to introduce an amendment that would adopt the Healthcare Access for Working Kansans, or HAWK, Act.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and a handful of Democrats in the House and Senate announced in early February the HAWK Act’s introduction into both chambers. It was the governor’s seventh time trying for Medicaid expansion.

The proposal drew support from Democrats and health advocacy groups, but that support was tinged with criticism for a work requirement baked into the act.

It did not receive a hearing this session, Pettey pointed out Tuesday.

“Medicaid expansion is not political,” she said, referencing survey data that shows most Kansans support expansion or widespread access to affordable health care.

Kansas is one of 10 holdout states that have not expanded Medicaid.

“It saves lives,” Pettey said. “It saves Kansans money. It stabilizes rural hospitals. It brings taxpayers’ money back to Kansas.”

Pettey said the state has passed up on more than $8 billion by refusing to expand KanCare, as Medicaid is known in Kansas.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, pushed back.

“I agree that it is not partisan,” he said, “but there is a whole host of reasons not to do it.”

He acknowledged the lack of discussion on Medicaid expansion this session and encouraged it to take place, rather than block consideration of Pettey’s amendment.

“It’s not like Kansas isn’t getting its money back,” Masterson said. “Kansas is doing the right thing and putting the right people at the front of the line.”