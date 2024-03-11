Kansas legislator arrested; loses post

TOPEKA — A Kansas House Republican will no longer hold a judiciary committee leadership position following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence with a gun.

Carl Maughan, R-Colwich, and state representative, was arrested early Monday. The 52-year-old was booked into Shawnee County Jail around 4 a.m. in connection to the crimes of possession of a firearm while under influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to signal while changing lanes or turning and for improper driving on a roadway with lanes, according to the booking report.

“This conduct presented a poor example to my family, my constituents and the citizens of the state of Kansas,” Maughan said in an emailed statement to the Reflector. “They deserve better and I am committed to doing better. I made a grave error in judgment and apologize and accept responsibility for my actions. I look forward to learning from this error in judgment and becoming a better person as a result.”