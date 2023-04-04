Kansas legislators OK childhood sexual abuse law reform

TOPEKA — In little more than a week, the Kansas Legislature considered and overwhelmingly approved a landmark reform to childhood sex abuse law, voting unanimously to expand the timeframe in which survivors can file lawsuits and prosecute abusers.

Rep. Bob Lewis, a Garden City Republican, said the changes would send a message of support to survivors.

“At bottom, the bill will help at least some survivors recover their agency,” Lewis said. “It tells them that they are being heard and listened to. That what happened to them is not right, and that those who abused them or enabled the abuse will be held to account.”