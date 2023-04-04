 | Tue, Apr 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas legislators OK childhood sexual abuse law reform

Kansas lawmakers approved a landmark reform to childhood sex abuse laws by voting to expand the timeframe in which survivors can file lawsuits and prosecute abusers.

By

State News

April 4, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Rep. Mark Schreiber thanked childhood sexual abuse survivors in his House floor introduction of the legislation. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — In little more than a week, the Kansas Legislature considered and overwhelmingly approved a landmark reform to childhood sex abuse law, voting unanimously to expand the timeframe in which survivors can file lawsuits and prosecute abusers. 

Rep. Bob Lewis, a Garden City Republican, said the changes would send a message of support to survivors. 

“At bottom, the bill will help at least some survivors recover their agency,” Lewis said. “It tells them that they are being heard and listened to. That what happened to them is not right, and that those who abused them or enabled the abuse will be held to account.”

Related
April 3, 2023
March 31, 2023
February 21, 2020
July 24, 2019
Most Popular