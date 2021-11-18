Kansas man pleads guilty to throwing caged dog in river

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to a felony for throwing his ex-girlfriend’s caged miniature poodle in a river.

Davion Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to animal cruelty in the case and faces possible jail time when he’s sentenced Dec. 17, Leavenworth County prosecutors said.

Witnesses told police that on July 31, Simpson dragged a kennel with the dog inside it out of the back of his car at Riverfront Park in Leavenworth and threw the kennel into the Missouri River.