Kansas may be outlier in abortion decrease

TOPEKA — One year after federal abortion protections were removed, the reproductive rights debate in Kansas remains contentious.

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning the federal right to terminate pregnancy. Abortion-rights advocates called the ruling dangerous rollback of reproductive rights.

For Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach, on the other hand, the ruling is a cause for celebration. To mark Dobbs’ anniversary, Kobach announced he would co-host a multistate pregnancy center donation drive “in celebration of the one-year anniversary.”