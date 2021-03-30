Kansas mulls reimbursing businesses hit by COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are working on a plan for setting aside potentially several hundred million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay businesses harmed by state and local restrictions imposed last year to check the virus’ spread.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a proposal to set up a fund to pay claims from businesses that either were shut down or had their operations curtailed by state restrictions. The measure also would require counties and cities that imposed restrictions to set up similar funds. The state, cities and counties would be required to set aside 25% of their federal COVID-19 relief funds that aren’t dedicated to a specific purpose.

The committee had hoped to vote on the proposal Monday, but Chair Kellie Warren, a Leawood Republican, said lawmakers and interested parties were still trying to hash out some details.