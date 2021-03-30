 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas mulls reimbursing businesses hit by COVID-19

Kansas legislators want to set aside several hundred million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay businesses harmed by state and local restrictions.

By

State News

March 30, 2021 - 9:08 AM

Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are working on a plan for setting aside potentially several hundred million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay businesses harmed by state and local restrictions imposed last year to check the virus’ spread.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a proposal  to set up a fund to pay claims from businesses that either were shut down or had their operations curtailed by state restrictions. The measure also would require counties and cities that imposed restrictions to set up similar funds. The state, cities and counties would be required to set aside 25% of their federal COVID-19 relief funds that aren’t dedicated to a specific purpose.

The committee had hoped to vote on the proposal Monday, but Chair Kellie Warren, a Leawood Republican, said lawmakers and interested parties were still trying to hash out some details.

Related
March 11, 2021
March 1, 2021
November 23, 2020
November 17, 2020
Most Popular