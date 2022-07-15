 | Fri, Jul 15, 2022
Kansas offers free drawings for ‘special hunts’ in restricted areas

Hunters can apply in four categories: youth, mentor, disabled, and open hunts. Out-of-state residents may apply for some of the hunts.

July 15, 2022 - 4:19 PM

TOPEKA — Kansas hunters can sign up for a drawing to gain access to wildlife areas, state parks, lakes and other areas where hunting is typically restricted.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will accept applications for these “special hunts” in advance of drawings scheduled for Aug. 8, Sept. 26 and Dec. 12. The application is free, but hunters must still pay for required licenses, permits, stamps and education.

There will be 370 opportunities available to hunt deer, duck, geese, turkeys, doves and furbearers, depending on the location and season, with various weaponry. They are scheduled from September to February at 21 department-owned areas, six state parks, three state fishing lakes, three county-owned properties, two private lands, two national wildlife refuges, and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lake.

