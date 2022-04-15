 | Sat, Apr 16, 2022
Kansas offers liability protection to businesses engaged in high school work training programs

Gov. Laura Kelly signed a series of bills that also establish lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for children, and authorize distinctive state license plates.

By

State News

April 15, 2022 - 2:24 PM

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law a series of bills Wednesday that created limited liability protection for businesses engaged in high school work programs, established a lifetime hunting and fishing license for children and authorized issuance of a handful of distinctive state license plates.

The contents of Senate Bill 91 granted injury liability protection for businesses, schools and municipalities offering work-based learning programs to students in high school. A business would be exempted from claims arising from a participating student’s negligent act.

The school district of the work-program student would be responsible for loss due to bodily injury, sickness or death related to accidents caused by the student or business. There would be no immunity for the student or business when either gross negligence or willful misconduct was established.

