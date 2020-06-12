Kansas official: State can sustain testing 2% rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top public health administrator said Thursday that the state has reached the point of being able to test 2% of its population for the novel coronavirus each month and plans to send a mobile lab to communities to help with testing.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Dr. Lee Norman, the state’s health secretary, unveiled what the Department of Health and Environment described as the state’s first formal coronavirus testing strategy. It calls for testing 60,000 people each month through the end of the year, mapping the capacity of labs to handle test samples and assisting with local drive-through sites.

But Norman acknowledged that Thursday’s announcement, coming a little more than three months after Kansas confirmed its first case, amounts to a declaration that health officials are now confident that they will have enough supplies to sustain current testing. He and Kelly had previously complained that the state was struggling to get supplies.