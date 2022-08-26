 | Fri, Aug 26, 2022
Kansas officials affirm Pyle’s spot on ballot in governor’s race

“I want to use this opportunity to again thank all of my campaign volunteers and family members whose herculean effort and enthusiastic dedication to our petition drive made this day possible,” Pyle said in a statement.

By

State News

August 26, 2022 - 2:04 PM

The Kansas secretary of state’s office affirmed Thursday that state Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha secured more than the required 5,000 signatures from registered Kansas voters to qualify as an independent candidate for governor on the November ballot. A preliminary count revealed more than 6,200 valid signatures. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas secretary of state’s office certified Thursday that state Sen. Dennis Pyle secured more than the required 5,000 signatures of registered voters to qualify as an independent candidate for governor on the Nov. 8 election.

Potential of an insurgent campaign by Pyle, a right-wing conservative legislator from Hiawatha, generated anxiety among supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt and optimism within ranks of loyalists for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Democrats, in fact, helped collect signatures on Pyle’s behalf.

Pyle would draw votes from Schmidt assuming no challenge of findings by county clerks reporting to Secretary of State Scott Schwab was successful in blocking his independent campaign.

