Kansas officials say bird flu a low risk to public health — but urge caution

Kansas is at low risk for avian flu, Kansas Department of Health and Environment say, even as cases across the country rise.

But the department is still urging people to be cautious around wild birds and backyard poultry as more reports come in on pathogenic avian influenza both in and out of state. Since the latest outbreak, which started nearly three years ago, the virus has spread to poultry, dairy cattle, wild carnivores and domestic cats.

The virus reaches these populations primarily through contact with such waterfowl as duck and geese.

“While there has been no person-to-person spread, KDHE is monitoring the situation carefully. We are working with people who have had flocks test positive and encourage the public to avoid contact with sick birds,” said KDHE chief medical officer Dereck Totten.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture found two commercial flocks and six backyard flocks in Kansas had at least one bird test positive in December, impacting a grand total of 11,170 birds. Nationally, 115 flocks tested positive for avian flu over the same period, which impacted over 17 million birds.

The outbreaks occurred at backyard flocks in Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Jewell, Philips and Sedgwick counties, and at commercial flocks in Rooks and Doniphan counties. The commercial flocks are where most of the potentially infected birds come from, accounting for 11,000 of the 11,170 birds exposed to the virus.

Where things stand with bird flu

Officials across the country are becoming increasingly concerned that bird flu could potentially spark another pandemic.

The CDC said the patient in Louisiana was infected with a strain of the bird flu called D1.1. The patient, who hasn’t been identified, is over 65 years old and has underlying health problems.

“It has been determined that the patient had exposure to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks,” the CDC said.

A mutation has also been reported in British Columbia, Canada.

Egg prices soar and cat food is recalled due to bird flu concerns

The spread of bird flu among poultry flocks in the United States is causing egg prices to skyrocket, reaching near-record numbers as 2024 comes to a close.

The average cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs was $3.65 in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s up from $3.37 in October and $2.50 at the beginning of the year.

This week, Northwest Naturals recalled a line of its raw and frozen chow after health authorities linked the death of a cat to a batch of feed contaminated with bird flu.