Kansas on track for $2.6 billion revenue surplus

TOPEKA — Kansas budget director Adam Proffitt said Tuesday the state government was on track to meet revenue projections necessary to create a $2.6 billion ending balance in the current fiscal year and reinforce the state’s financial position with $1.6 billion in a rainy-day emergency account.

He told participants at Washburn University’s economic outlook conference the state generated $2.2 billion in revenue during the initial three months of the fiscal year. That was a 0.5% or $10 million above the estimate issued in April. If all goes as assumed, he said, the state would spend only $9.4 billion of $10.3 billion in revenue flowing into the state general fund during the year ending June 30, 2024.

“So, what does that mean?” Proffitt said. “That means that as we head into our next revenue estimate meeting in about a month, we’re going to look this and say, ‘Ok, for fiscal ‘24 we’re tracking pretty close to what we thought we were going to see.’ Do we really need to make any changes to fiscal ‘24? Maybe some shifts between the buckets, but overall we seem to be on a relatively strong trajectory. We think we have the forecast right.”