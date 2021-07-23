 | Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Kansas pins hopes on vaccinations

Gov. Laura Kelly plans to keep the new COVID-19 delta variant in check by getting more people vaccinated. She's targeting students age 12 and up.

By

State News

July 23, 2021 - 1:53 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly (NOAH TABORDA/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday pinned Kansas’ hopes of keeping the COVID-19 delta variant in check on more people getting inoculated because it is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated.

Kelly acknowledged that there’s not enough time before K-12 schools resume classes in mid-August to get all students ages 12 and older fully vaccinated, but she said the state will focus on giving at least the first of two Pfizer shots to as many of them as possible. No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for younger children.

Speaking to reporters after a Statehouse event, Kelly brushed aside a question about whether the delta variant’s spread means schools should require students to wear masks  indoors. The American Academy of Pediatrics this week recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are vaccinated, though the White House said Thursday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide whether to change the guidance on that issue. 

